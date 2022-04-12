Kulgam encounter ends; 2 militants killed

Srinagar: The Khurbatpora Kulgam encounter which had started on Monday evening ended on Tuesday morning with the killing of two militants including one who was active for five years while a third one managed his escape from the spot.
“The encounter ended today morning as searches were called off,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “ Third one managed his escape from the spot.”
Police identified the killed militants as Jameel Pasha @Usman Chacha of Pakistan and a hybrid militant Sameer Ahmad Sofi son of Farooq Ahmad Sofi, resident of Amshipora, Shopian, both associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad.
“On 11.04.2022, based on specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding movement of terrorists in a vehicle on Manzgam-Aharbal axis, a special joint team of Police & Army was
constituted,Police said. “At about 1750hrs, a three-wheeler vehicle (Tempo) was spotted near Khur-Batpora moving in suspicious conditions which was chased and challenged. However, the terrorists travelling in the suspected vehicle jumped out and resorted to indiscriminate firing towards the joint team of forces. The terrorists’ fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
In the initial exchange of fire, police said that two police personnel got critically injured and were evacuated amidst the heavy firing and air lifted to Army’s Base Hospital Srinagar where their condition is stable now.
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved,” police said. “They have been identified as a Pakistani terrorist Jameel Pasha @Usman Chacha linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM & a hybrid terrorist Sameer Ahmad Sofi son of Farooq Ahmad Sofi, resident of Amshipora, Shopian.”
As per police records, police said: “The killed terrorist Jameel Pasha was active since 05 years in Kulgam-Shopian belt and had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF, abduction of forces personnel, civilian atrocities, IED attacks, weapon looting,” police said. “Besides, he was also instrumental in recruitment of gullible youth into terror folds. It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorists were part of the group that escaped after a brief gunfight in Chaki Samad area of Kulgam on 09.04.2022.”
“IGP Kashmir appreciated joint team for conducting successful operation which led to elimination of most wanted Pakistani terrorist,” police quoting IGP Kashmir said.
“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK47 rifle, 03 AK47 Magazine, 36 AK 47 rounds, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 05 Pistol rounds, 01 Grenade catch 86P, 01 BP Pouch and 01 weapon Oil Bottle have been recovered. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” police said. “Also the vehicle used in commission of crime has been seized.”
In this connection, a Case vide FIR No 09/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Manzgam and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.
ARMS RECOVERED IN ANANTNAG
On Monday at about 10:45 pm, Police in Anantnag while on routine night domination near Mehmood Abad Bridge Dooru spotted a vehicle which stopped after noticing police party and raised suspicion to the domination party. The police party challenged the vehicle by firing some aerial gunshots to cope the boarding person however, the driver managed to escape taking the advantage of the darkness and left vehicle abandoned. During search of the vehicle, huge cache of arms and ammunition including 01 AK-56, 02 Pistol, 02 AK magazines, 03 Pistol magazines, 06 Hand grenades, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 7.9mm and 01 Sling have been recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Dooru and investigation has been initiated.