Kulgam encounter ends; 2 militants killed

Srinagar: The Khurbatpora Kulgam encounter which had started on Monday evening ended on Tuesday morning with the killing of two militants including one who was active for five years while a third one managed his escape from the spot.

“The encounter ended today morning as searches were called off,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “ Third one managed his escape from the spot.”

Police identified the killed militants as Jameel Pasha @Usman Chacha of Pakistan and a hybrid militant Sameer Ahmad Sofi son of Farooq Ahmad Sofi, resident of Amshipora, Shopian, both associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad.