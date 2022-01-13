Kulgam encounter ends, slain militant identified

The encounter in Pariwan started on Wednesday evening after Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched an operation on a tip-off the presence of militants in the area. One policeman and a militant were killed after the hiding militant opened indiscriminate fire on a joint party of police and Army. Besides two killings, three soldiers and two civilians were injured in the encounter.

The injured were airlifted to 92 Base Hospital of Army where their condition is said to be stable.

To take stock of the situation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar visited the encounter site in Kulgam and held a Darbar.

“IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS visited District Kulgam, held a Darbar with jawans and paid rich tributes to the Martyr SgCT Rohit Chib who laid down his life in the line of duty during an encounter at Sephora/Pariwan,” Kulgam Police, said in a Tweet.