Kulgam encounter ends, slain militant identified

Srinagar: Police on Thursday identified the militant killed in Wednesday's Pariwan Kulgam anti-militancy operation as a Pakistani national affiliated to Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, while the condition of five injured persons, including 3 soldiers and two civilians is said to be stable. The slain militant has been identified by police as Babar Bhai of Pakistan and he was active in south Kashmir since 2018.
“KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed JeM terrorist identified as Babar bhai of Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Thursday morning.
The encounter in Pariwan started on Wednesday evening after Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched an operation on a tip-off the presence of militants in the area. One policeman and a militant were killed after the hiding militant opened indiscriminate fire on a joint party of police and Army. Besides two killings, three soldiers and two civilians were injured in the encounter.
The injured were airlifted to 92 Base Hospital of Army where their condition is said to be stable.
To take stock of the situation, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar visited the encounter site in Kulgam and held a Darbar.
“IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS visited District Kulgam, held a Darbar with jawans and paid rich tributes to the Martyr SgCT Rohit Chib who laid down his life in the line of duty during an encounter at Sephora/Pariwan,” Kulgam Police, said in a Tweet.
Police said in a statement: “Based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Pariwan area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched yesterday evening by Police and Army (34RR) in the said area,” Police said. “During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”
“However, while evacuating the civilians from the encounter site to safer places, one police personnel, three Army soldiers and two civilians got injured. All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, however, police personnel SgCt Rohit Chibb succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” police said adding that the condition of other injured including two civilians who had sustained minor injuries is stated to be stable.
“In the ensuing encounter, one top Pakistani JeM terrorist Babar Bhai was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist active since year 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam and its adjoining areas. He was wanted by law in several terror crime cases.”
Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 Pistol and 2 grenades were also recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
“IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG SKR and SSP Kulgam visited the encounter site and SOG camp Nillow Kulgam, where besides interacting with JKP, Army and CRPF personnel, he also reviewed the security grid and operational aspects,” police said.
“IGP Kashmir while interacting with media at Kulgam said that the owner and his family members where the killed terrorist was hiding deliberately misled the search team by saying that no terrorist was hiding in their house which led to collateral damage. Therefore action under terror law will be taken against them. He also said that so far 14 terrorists have been neutralised during the current year out of which 7 are foreign terrorists including 1 killed at LOC in Kupwara.”
“IGP Kashmir on behalf of police parivaar paid rich tributes to the martyred Police Personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has congratulated the joint forces for eliminating the most wanted Pakistani terrorist,” police added.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.