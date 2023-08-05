Kulgam Encounter | More troops inducted, aerial surveillance intensified to locate terrorists

Srinagar: The Halan Kulgam operation which started Friday evening continued on Saturday with induction of more troops and intensification of aerial surveillance to locate the hiding terrorists.
The encounter started on Friday evening based on specific information about the presence of terrorists at Halan forest area. This was a joint operation conducted by the Army and the Police.
As the troops zeroed in on the terrorists, they came under heavy firing resulting in the killing of three Army soldiers H C Babu Lal, Sepoy Waseem Ahmad, and Sepoy Sachin Kumar.
“On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, an operation was launched by security forces on August 4, 2023. In the exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army tweeted Saturday night.
“Operation is on and massive combing of forests is underway,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir. “There are dense forests and the terrain is rugged.”
Reliable sources in the defence establishment said more troops that included paratroops had been inducted to neutralise the terrorists.
They said that since Friday evening there had been no fresh contact between the security forces and the terrorists.
“The operation has also been launched from the Shopian side,” a senior security force official told Greater Kashmir. “Exit and entrance points have been blocked.”
Besides more reinforcement, aerial surveillance has been intensified. Drones have been pressed into service to locate the hiding terrorist.”
They said that senior officers of J&K Police and Army were supervising the operation.
In April and May, 10 Army soldiers including five elite commandos were killed in two separate attacks and encounters in Poonch and Rajouri districts, an area considered free from terrorism for nearly two decades.
Official data for the last three years suggest that of the 251 ‘terrorist-initiated’ incidents in J&K between January 2021 and May 30 this year, 15 were in the three districts of Jammu region and 236 in Kashmir.