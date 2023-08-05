Kulgam Encounter | More troops inducted, aerial surveillance intensified to locate terrorists

Srinagar: The Halan Kulgam operation which started Friday evening continued on Saturday with induction of more troops and intensification of aerial surveillance to locate the hiding terrorists.

The encounter started on Friday evening based on specific information about the presence of terrorists at Halan forest area. This was a joint operation conducted by the Army and the Police.

As the troops zeroed in on the terrorists, they came under heavy firing resulting in the killing of three Army soldiers H C Babu Lal, Sepoy Waseem Ahmad, and Sepoy Sachin Kumar.

“On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, an operation was launched by security forces on August 4, 2023. In the exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army tweeted Saturday night.