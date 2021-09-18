Kulgam killings| Efforts being made to create fear among masses: Dr Jitendra

Srinagar: Strongly condemning the killing of a policeman and a labourer in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that efforts were being made to create fear among masses.

Dr Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, stated this here after inaugurating a blood donation camp.

The Union Minister arrived in Kashmir for a two-day visit as a part of outreach programme going on for over a week now. He also met BJP functionaries this evening. “There are some elements, who do not want that there should be peace in Kashmir,” he said adding that even common citizens did not want such incidents to happen in Kashmir. “However, efforts are being made to create such atmosphere and fear among the common masses,” Dr Singh said.