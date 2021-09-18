Kulgam killings| Efforts being made to create fear among masses: Dr Jitendra

Srinagar: Strongly condemning the killing of a policeman and a labourer in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that efforts were being made to create fear among masses.
Dr Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, stated this here after inaugurating a blood donation camp.
The Union Minister arrived in Kashmir for a two-day visit as a part of outreach programme going on for over a week now. He also met BJP functionaries this evening. “There are some elements, who do not want that there should be peace in Kashmir,” he said adding that even common citizens did not want such incidents to happen in Kashmir. “However, efforts are being made to create such atmosphere and fear among the common masses,” Dr Singh said.
“Reality is that terror and terrorists are now in their last phase and they want to revisit this way and are thus, targetting, common citizens,” he added. On the visit of the Parliamentary delegation to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said that some projects were stalled in Kashmir for the last few years, they gained momentum due to these visits and those works were also being reviewed.
Giving an example, he said that many projects, including the tunnel project that were stalled, were started again and were completed. “J&K will be known as a role model very soon and it will become an example for the whole country and the world,” Dr Jitendra Singh said. “Auspicious beginning of the day at #Srinagar with a medical camp organized jointly by NMO, NHM J&K and Seva Bharati. Traditionally known as land of eminent medical professionals, # Kashmir has always been in the forefront in providing healthcare to the needy,” Dr Singh wrote on his facebook page. He also visited Covid hospital in Khonmoh. “Visited DRDO #COVID Hospital at Khonmoh. With fast track #VaccinationDrive under leadership of PM Sh Narendra Modi, mortality as well as morbidity have considerably gone down. Must appreciate the diligent efforts of #JammuAndKashmir healthcare workers,” he wrote in another post.