Kulgam loses 50% of paddy land in 2 decades

Sources said people in the district of late have been converting vast paddy fields into apple orchards for commercial purposes. Apple gets more returns than rice do.

A decade back, Muhamad Shaban, a marginal farmer from Kujar village would toil hard to eke out a living from the paddy fields. However, he was struggling to meet both ends.

Now, a decade later, Shaban's apple orchard spread over 8 kanals of land has brought fortunes to him.

“After putting in so much effort, the income generated from rice sale would barely meet the expenses of my family. But after I switched to apple cultivation our financial condition has improved,” he said.

However, according to experts, “shift to fruit cultivation” is not the only reason for the fall in the production of rice. The conversion of agricultural land continues unabated for non-agriculture purposes in absence of monitoring by the government.

“In most of the paddy land, we see commercial structures and this is a worrisome trend,” an Agriculture Official told Greater Kashmir.

He said converting agricultural land (Aabi Awal) for horticulture purposes is never advisable as it would compromise the quality of fruit. “Many farmers who were growing paddy and have switched to apple cultivation are now regretting the decision for the quality of apple is not up to the mark, it is prone to diseases and once harvested there is every likelihood of it getting rotten within a couple of days,”” an official said.