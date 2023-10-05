Kulgam operation called off

DGP visits Anantnag, interacts with security forces

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and interacted with the joint party of Police, Army, and CAPFs that was part of the Kulgam encounter.

A statement of J&K Police issued here quoted the DGP as saying that J&K Police was committed to providing a better and secure environment to the people who had seen the worst times during over last three decades.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police in tandem with other security forces are working with great commitment and resolve to demolish the remnants of terrorism in J&K,” he said during his visit to the High Ground area of Anantnag district.

Singh was interacting with the joint party of Police, Army, and CAPFs that was part of Wednesday’s encounter in Kulgam district in which two terrorists were killed.

Interacting with soldiers and officers of the Police, Army, and CAPFs, he appreciated the swift and clean operation of tracking down and killing the terrorists.

Singh also presented rewards to the personnel who were part of the Kulgam encounter.

He said that the soldiers and officers working in J&K had been displaying indomitable courage while fighting different challenges which had strengthened peace in J&K.

The DGP said that he was proud of the dedication and commitment exhibited by one and all in maintaining peace and order in J&K and that they have to respond to every evil design of terrorists dictated from across the border more strongly.

He stressed utilising the technical as well as human resources in tracking and eliminating the remaining terrorists.

Singh also directed monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support systems to demolish the ecosystem.

He said that barring a few instances, J&K was by and large peaceful, and for that, he congratulated personnel of Police, other security forces, and people for their joint efforts.

“I caution the forces and people of J&K about the conspiracy of Pakistan, which has been making continuous attempts to disturb the peace and tranquility of J&K,” the DGP said and directed for taking the war on drugs to the next level. “Pakistan is now using drugs to generate funds for terror activities and to harm our young generation.”