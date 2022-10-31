Kupwara admin takes ‘Zimedari’ for responsible school governance

Srinagar: The Kupwara district administration has launched a new project to find the infrastructural gaps in the government schools and aims to rank and award schools based on performance.

The new programme ‘Zimedari’ aims at bringing responsibility among the teachers and other officers towards better governance in schools.

The main objective of the project, launched by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray, is to find infrastructural gaps in schools besides deficiencies in staff and assessment of academic activities in the institutions.

Under the project, the district, sub-division, and zonal level teams would assess the gaps in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities besides finding different ways to bridge the gaps.