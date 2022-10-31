Kupwara admin takes ‘Zimedari’ for responsible school governance

Srinagar: The Kupwara district administration has launched a new project to find the infrastructural gaps in the government schools and aims to rank and award schools based on performance.
The new programme ‘Zimedari’ aims at bringing responsibility among the teachers and other officers towards better governance in schools.
The main objective of the project, launched by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray, is to find infrastructural gaps in schools besides deficiencies in staff and assessment of academic activities in the institutions.
Under the project, the district, sub-division, and zonal level teams would assess the gaps in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities besides finding different ways to bridge the gaps.
The teams would also rank and award the best-performing school.
Under the ‘Zimedari’ initiative, all the schools would be evaluated in all respects.
The initiative is likely to prove a game changer in overhauling the education sector of the Kupwara district.
DC Kupwara has constituted designated teams who would visit the schools to assess overall achievement in curricular and co-curricular activities of the educational institutions.
The teams would award scores and rank to the schools based on different grading parameters which include the preparation of lesson plans by the teachers and comprehensive evaluation.
The teams would also assess the homework given to the students, copy-checking, and corrections made by teachers while checking copies. The teacher and student attendance besides the reading, writing, and speaking ability of the students would also be one of the grading parameters.
The conduct of practical work besides the overall classroom culture and the last three years' result of the school would also act as one of the grading parameters.
“After a thorough evaluation of schools, the project will give the concept of responsibility to teaching faculty about their duty and achievements,” read the contents of the project.
The project would run under the supervision of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hanief Fani.
Besides, a district team would assess and evaluate all the higher secondary schools in the district.
The district administration has also designated 13 zonal teams to assess and evaluate primary and middle schools while the sub-divisional teams would assess all high schools in the district.
As per the official data, the district has around 52 higher secondary schools, 103 high schools, 700 middle schools, and 989 primary schools.
The evaluation and ranking would be done on different parameters which include 40 points for academics and 20 points each for management and availability of infrastructure, co-curricular and extra co-curricular activities in schools.
The schools would also be assigned colour coding based on the awards and grading given by the inspection teams of the district.
“Necessary remedial measures will be undertaken for the rejuvenation of low-performing schools in the district,” the project reads.