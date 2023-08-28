Kupwara court convicts 2 persons in NDPS case

Kupwara: A fast track court in Kupwara convicted two accused persons in an NDPS case on Monday.
The two accused persons Syed Ishfaq and Khurshid Ahmad Gojar, both residents of Jabdi, Karnah were convicted in a three-year-old case. At least 15 kg heroin was recovered from the duo on February 12, 2019.
The case has been listed for arguments on quantum of punishment on September 4.
Meanwhile Additional Public Prosecutor, FTC and NIA Court, Kupwara, Dar Abdul Rashid said that in FIR No 56 of the year 2019 of Police Station Karnah (State versus Syed Ishfaq and another) under Section 08/21 of the NDPS Act, Fast Track Court Kupwara convicted the two accused persons.