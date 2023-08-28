Kupwara court convicts 2 persons in NDPS case

Kupwara: A fast track court in Kupwara convicted two accused persons in an NDPS case on Monday.

The two accused persons Syed Ishfaq and Khurshid Ahmad Gojar, both residents of Jabdi, Karnah were convicted in a three-year-old case. At least 15 kg heroin was recovered from the duo on February 12, 2019.

The case has been listed for arguments on quantum of punishment on September 4.