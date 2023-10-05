‘Kupwara is J&K’s most beautiful district’

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Kupwara was the most beautiful district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the LG said that people love to visit Kupwara due to its natural beauty.

Sinha, who is on a two-day visit to Kupwara, said that earlier fewer tourists used to visit Kupwara but the scenario has changed now.

“In 2019, only 6791 tourists had visited Kupwara district but last year the figures crossed the 3-lakh mark,” he said.

The LG said that more people visiting Kupwara had proved fruitful for the locals.

“It has rather paved the way for the locals to earn their livelihood. The economic condition of several families has changed with the huge footfall of tourists,” he said.