Kupwara-Karnah Road closed for 2nd day

Kupwara: The Kupwara-Karnah Road remained closed for the movement of vehicles on the second consecutive day amid fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top.
The authorities suspended traffic on this road on Monday after the accumulation of several inches of snow at the Sadhna Top.
An official said that the Kupwara-Karnah road remained closed for the second consecutive day following continuous snowfall at the Sadhna Pass.
He said that the closure was temporary, and the road would be reopened for traffic once the weather conditions improved.
Meanwhile, Keran and Machil roads were open for traffic as no significant snowfall was witnessed in these areas.
The Kupwara district administration has issued a weather advisory in which people from higher reaches and those living close to different water bodies have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily.