Kupwara-Karnah Road closed for 2nd day

Kupwara: The Kupwara-Karnah Road remained closed for the movement of vehicles on the second consecutive day amid fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top.

The authorities suspended traffic on this road on Monday after the accumulation of several inches of snow at the Sadhna Top.

An official said that the Kupwara-Karnah road remained closed for the second consecutive day following continuous snowfall at the Sadhna Pass.