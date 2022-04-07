Kupwara Police arrest narcotics smuggler; huge recovery made

The recovery, SSP Kupwara said was made on the disclosure of Rafaqat Khurshid when he was picked up on the basis of a reliable information that he has received a consignment of narcotics from across the LoC to be transported to other parts of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

“During the sustained questioning Rafaqat admitted to have received the narcotics consignment and told police that he had concealed it in a forest area in Hajitra,” SSP Manhas said. “Upon the disclosure and identification of the spot, the recovery was made in presence of the Executive Magistrate and the local people.”