Kupwara Police arrest narcotics smuggler; huge recovery made

Srinagar: Kupwara police have arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered 2.250 kilogram substance even as Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that more arrests are on cards. SSP
Kupwara said that they have arrested Rafaqat Khursheedson of Khursheed Ahmad , a resident of Gabdoori Nawagabra village of border town of Karnah. “We recovered three packets of narcotic substance weighing 2.250 kg from him,” SSP Manhas told Greater Kashmir.“It a major success against the trans-border smuggling module.”
The recovery, SSP Kupwara said was made on the disclosure of Rafaqat Khurshid when he was picked up on the basis of a reliable information that he has received a consignment of narcotics from across the LoC to be transported to other parts of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.
“During the sustained questioning Rafaqat admitted to have received the narcotics consignment and told police that he had concealed it in a forest area in Hajitra,” SSP Manhas said. “Upon the disclosure and identification of the spot, the recovery was made in presence of the Executive Magistrate and the local people.”
He said a case FIR No. 18 /2022 u/s 8/21 NDPS stands registered and investigation taken up. “More arrests are expected in the case as the teams have already been dispatched.” Of late, LoC in Kupwara district is proving to be a favourite route for drug smuggling. Earlier some people have been arrested by Kupwara police while carrying drugs. Recently, they have arrested a drug peddler in Rigipora village of Kupwara district and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
“We are continuing our relentless drive against the menace of narcotics smuggling and peddling in entire Kupwara district,” Manhas said.