Kupwara upper reaches remain cut off

Kupwara: The fresh snowfall on Saturday disrupted life across Kupwara district, increasing hardships faced by people while higher reaches of the district continued to remain cut off from the district headquarters.
Disruption of power and drinking water in the majority of the areas resulted in inconvenience to people.
While the vital roads were cleared across the district but the higher reaches including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Jumgund, Kumkadi, Batnard Khurhama and Mankal remained cut off from the district headquarters on the fifth consecutive day.
People from different areas including Lolab, Kralpora, Haril, Hangnikote, Sarmarg, Behnipora, Hafrada, Falmarg alleged that authorities failed to clear snow from roads with the result they faced inconvenience. An official said that efforts were made to restore power and potable water supply in the area.