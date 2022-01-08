Kupwara villagers carry pregnant woman on cot to reach hospital

Kupwara: In an exemplary display of resilience, the villagers of Budnamal in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, amid the blocked roads due to heavy snowfall, carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for several miles to reach the hospital on Saturday.
The residents said that the Chowkibal-Budnamal road remained blocked on the fifth day due to heavy snowfall in the area following which they were forced to carry a pregnant woman on a cot on their shoulders to some distance and then on horse to reach the hospital.
Abdul Jabar Malik, husband of the pregnant woman, said that her wife went into labour pain on Saturday morning following which he sought help from his neighbours to ferry her to the nearest health centre.
"Without losing any time, I along with other villagers wrapped her in a quilt and carried her in a makeshift cot braving 3 feet of snow to reach Baby Top from where we ferried her on a horse to Sub District Hospital Kralpora,” he said.
"Every year we face such type of medical emergencies but authorities don't do anything to redress our grievances," another local of the area said. The residents demanded that the health sub centre at Budnamal, should be upgraded to Primary Health Centre (PHC) for better health care.
They said that at present not a single doctor was posted at Budnamal, making locals suffer. The locals in the area said that they had many a time approached authorities to make arrangements to keep the road clear in harsh weather.
“But they have remained unmoved to our repeated pleas,” they alleged. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din late evening said that this incident occurred a day back. He said that the administration verified about the incident and came across a video on social media. “The incident occurred yesterday,” he added.