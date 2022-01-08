Kupwara villagers carry pregnant woman on cot to reach hospital

Kupwara: In an exemplary display of resilience, the villagers of Budnamal in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, amid the blocked roads due to heavy snowfall, carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for several miles to reach the hospital on Saturday.

The residents said that the Chowkibal-Budnamal road remained blocked on the fifth day due to heavy snowfall in the area following which they were forced to carry a pregnant woman on a cot on their shoulders to some distance and then on horse to reach the hospital.