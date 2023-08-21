Kupwara villages suffer due to non-availability of drinking water

Kupwara: The residents of Gujjar Tangwari, Lone Harai in Kralpora tehsil of north Kashmir's Kupwara district Monday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them with portable drinking water for the past month, putting them at an inconvenience.
At a distance of 1.5 km from tehsil headquarter Kralpora, Gujjar Tangwari has been reeling under acute shortage of water prompting locals to use contaminated water from a local stream.
“Our village has been reeling under acute shortage of water for the past month and authorities have failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas. In fact the Jal Shakti Department Kralpora Sub Division has taken us for a ride, leaving us hopeless," said Javid Ahmad, a local.
"One can imagine the water crisis among the people living in upper areas because the concerned department has failed to redress grievances of our village which is only 1.5 km from the main town," Ahmad added.
"We have hired a tractor to bring water to mitigate the problem. Even the concerned department also knows about it. Yet, they are watching as mute spectators," another local said.
The residents said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past, but to no avail. They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships faced by the people end.