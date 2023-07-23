Kupwara woman drowns to death

Kupwara: A woman drowned to death in Kalaroose area while flash floods wreaked havoc in several villages of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a woman slipped into the stream at Nagsari, Kalaroose and was washed away by gushing waters.

Locals and Police launched a rescue operation but she could not be traced.

After hours of hectic efforts, her body was fished out from the stream.

She has been identified as 52-year-old Jana Begum.

Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts caused damage to roads, vehicles, and crops in Batpora, Hyhama, Zurhama, Trumnard, Kanibakh, Manigah, Khumriyal, and Kalaroose areas of the district.

“Several culverts and roads were damaged while crops were also damaged in Trumnard, Batpora. Four vehicles parked near a Masjid were damaged while a cab was completely buried under the debris that came crushing downstream due to flash floods,” said Mushtaq Ali Baba, a local.