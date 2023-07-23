Kupwara woman drowns to death

Kupwara: A woman drowned to death in Kalaroose area while flash floods wreaked havoc in several villages of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, a woman slipped into the stream at Nagsari, Kalaroose and was washed away by gushing waters.
Locals and Police launched a rescue operation but she could not be traced.
After hours of hectic efforts, her body was fished out from the stream.
She has been identified as 52-year-old Jana Begum.
Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts caused damage to roads, vehicles, and crops in Batpora, Hyhama, Zurhama, Trumnard, Kanibakh, Manigah, Khumriyal, and Kalaroose areas of the district.
“Several culverts and roads were damaged while crops were also damaged in Trumnard, Batpora. Four vehicles parked near a Masjid were damaged while a cab was completely buried under the debris that came crushing downstream due to flash floods,” said Mushtaq Ali Baba, a local.
He said that a corner of the Government Upper Primary School, Trumnard, building received minor damages while fencing of the nearby Masjid was washed away due to the gushing waters.
Following the landslide at Kachama, the Keran road has been shut as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, the district administration issued a weather advisory for the people living adjacent to the different water bodies that are prone to floods to refrain from venturing out unnecessarily till the improvement of the weather.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan later visited the affected areas of Haihama and took stock of the situation.
Talking to reporters, she said that officials have been asked to ascertain the losses in the affected areas while electricity and water supply was being restored on priority basis.
On Saturday, incessant rainfall had caused flash floods resulting in huge loss to standing crops in several villages of Lolab.