KVIB has generated employment for almost 3 lakh people: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson (VC) Khadi and Villages Industries Board, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Monday said that they have established 35,184 Khadi units in the last three years in Kashmir.

She said that they have established 35,184 Khadi units since three years in which 748 crores subsidy was released. "It has also generated employment for about three lakh people," she said.

"Women have been given equal share in these units and they are running their units smoothly, "she said, adding that these schemes are targetless in Jammu and Kashmir, so people should take advantage of them.