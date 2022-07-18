KVIB has generated employment for almost 3 lakh people: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson (VC) Khadi and Villages Industries Board, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Monday said that they have established 35,184 Khadi units in the last three years in Kashmir.
She said that they have established 35,184 Khadi units since three years in which 748 crores subsidy was released. "It has also generated employment for about three lakh people," she said.
"Women have been given equal share in these units and they are running their units smoothly, "she said, adding that these schemes are targetless in Jammu and Kashmir, so people should take advantage of them.
She further said that the Khadi units are being run by youth successfully and positively in J&K. "Jammu Kashmir art culture is known not only in the whole country but also in the whole world and to keep this art alive the government has another scheme for it in which we have created clusters already at a cost of 21 crores," she said.
She said that earlier they were not able to finance people involved in farming, milk production, dairy farming, poultry, but now all these categories have been included and they were be able to assist them.
“The most important thing happened recently was that they we were be able to work in urban areas, like we are working only in rural areas.” She said that through this medium she would request the youth to avail schemes to earn their own employment and become job givers rather job seekers. KNS