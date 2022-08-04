Labourer killed, 2 injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar: A labourer was killed and two others were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.
Police identified the labourer as Muhammad Mumtaz of the Sakwa Parsa area of Bihar.
The incident occurred after terrorists whose number is being ascertained hurled a grenade at a group of labourers working as “bedding makers” on a roadside in Gardoo area of Pulwama on Thursday evening.
The injured were shifted to a Pulwama hospital, however, Mumtaz succumbed to his injuries.
The other injured are stated to be stable.
“Terror Incident Update: The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Muhammad Mumtaz, son of Muhammad Jaloo of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Aziz, and Muhammad Maqbool, son of Muhammad Arif of Rampor, Bihar. Both the injured are stable @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Earlier, Police said that the area had been cordoned off.
“Terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. The area has been cordoned off. Further details will follow @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in a tweet soon after the incident.
Police records reveal that this is the first target attack on non-locals in Kashmir in the last two months.
On June 2, a bank manager from Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar, and a labourer from Bihar were killed in two separate targeted attacks.
This year there was a spate of targeted killings, mostly of the minority community and non-locals.
The targeted killings have triggered fear and anger among the minorities and non-locals.
Even the J&K administration, after a spate of targeted killings, posted all employees belonging to the minority communities including Kashmiri Pandits to “safer locations” within Kashmir.
[TIMELINE ]
January 29: Ali Muhammad Ganai, a policeman, was shot outside his residence at Hasanpora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
March 2: Muhammad Yaqoob Dar, a panchayat member, was shot in the Kulpora village of Kulgam.
March 9: Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch, was shot in his home in Khonmoh on Srinagar’s outskirts.
March 10: Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier, was shot three days after being abducted from Lokipora village in Budgam.
March 12: Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot in the Audora village of Kulgam while Mukhtar Ahmad, a CRPF man was killed at Chotipora village in Shopian when he was off duty.
March 21: Tajamul Mohiuddin Dar, a local, was shot in Gotpora village of Budgam.
March 26: Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO), and his brother Umar Ahmad were shot inside their home at Chadbugh Budgam.
April 4: Vishal Kumar, a CRPF man was shot and his colleague injured at Maisuma in Srinagar.
April 13: Satish Kumar Singh, a member of the Rajput community, was shot in the Kakran village of Kulgam.
April 15: Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a sarpanch, was shot dead in the Goshbugh village of Pattan in Baramulla.
April 18: Surinder Singh and Deb Raj, both RPF personnel, were shot at Kakapora Railway Station. Singh died on the spot, Raj succumbed to injuries six days later.
May 13: Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a policeman, was shot in Gudoora village of Pulwama when he was off duty.
May 17: Ranjit Singh, a wine shop employee from Rajouri, was killed inside his shop in Baramulla.
May 24: Saifullah Qadri, a policeman, was shot in his house at Soura, Srinagar. Qadri’s nine-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.
May 25: A TV artist Amreen Bhat was shot inside her house at Hushroo Chadoora.
May 31: Rajni Bala, a school teacher from Jammu, was shot outside her school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.
June 2: Vijay Beniwal, a bank manager from Rajasthan, was shot inside his office in the Arreh village of Kulgam while Dilkhush Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead and his coworker was injured in Magraypora village of Chadoora in Budgam.