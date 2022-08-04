Labourer killed, 2 injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar: A labourer was killed and two others were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

Police identified the labourer as Muhammad Mumtaz of the Sakwa Parsa area of Bihar.

The incident occurred after terrorists whose number is being ascertained hurled a grenade at a group of labourers working as “bedding makers” on a roadside in Gardoo area of Pulwama on Thursday evening.

The injured were shifted to a Pulwama hospital, however, Mumtaz succumbed to his injuries.

The other injured are stated to be stable.