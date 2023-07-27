Lack of sustained mitigation measures make J&K vulnerable to floods

Srinagar: With Jammu and Kashmir facing frequent spells of heavy rains, the threat of floods looms large over the Union Territory in absence of mitigation measures

In the past several weeks, J&K has been witnessing incessant spells of rainfall. The heavy downpour raised the water level in river Jhelum bringing back memories of devastating floods in 2014.

The flat topography of river Jhelum, spanning 175 sq km from south to north Kashmir, makes J&K’s summer capital Srinagar the most vulnerable area to flooding in the Union Territory. Srinagar bore the brunt of floods in 2014. The summer capital is prone to high flooding due to torrential rains coupled with topographical changes triggered due to rapid urbanisation.

Jhelum, which is the main source of irrigation in Kashmir, has been marred by extensive siltation in the last few decades. In absence of any conservation measures, the river had lost its carrying capacity and blockages of its lone outflow channel in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, posing a risk of floods in the Valley.

Originating from Verinag in south Kashmir, Jhelum is joined by four streams, Surendran, Brang, Arapath and Lidder in south Kashmir’s Islamabad (Anantnag) district. Besides, small streams like Veshara and Rambiara also feed the river with fresh water.