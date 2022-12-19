Lack of vein finder devices create problems for patients in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: Manzoor Ahmad of Sopore town met with an accident while driving his two-wheeler.
He suffered injuries in his eyes and arms and was referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla for advance treatment.
After going through some medical procedures, doctors prescribed him necessary injections and saline solution drip.
Shockingly, the paramedic staff at the hospital could not find his “invisible veins”.
After taking half an hour or so and searching for veins of his toes, feet, arms, and hands, they were able to find one vein on his left thumb.
Like Ahmad, there are other trauma and hospitalised patients, who need IV insertion and blood samples for testing, but since Kashmir hospitals lack vein finder devices, it is challenging for patients and medical staff to continue rapid emergency treatment.
All the government and private hospitals in Kashmir lack vein finders.
A vein finder uses deep infrared or terahertz rays to trace the veins. The rays penetrate the skin and help map out the veins. The rekindle vein finder, for instance, is an advanced version of the traditional vein finders that penetrates the skin and the veins that were not located easily or were difficult to find become very clear.
According to Kashmir-based doctors, it is important to have vein finder devices in Kashmir hospitals.
“This device is important especially for hospitals that receive accident and trauma cases including pediatric patients and patients in shock. This device is also important for the geriatric population suffering from chronic ailments,” they said.
The doctors said that the vein finder device provides better vein visualization with no pain and discomfort during the process.
Cardiologist Dr Hamid told Greater Kashmir that locating a vein was vital for the management of any medical emergency.
However, he said that sometimes locating a vein becomes difficult if a person was in a shock, dehydrated, obese, or if the vein site has been used for drugs, or if there is a skin rash on the site.
“With the help of a vein finder, healthcare practitioners and nurses can easily pass Intravenous cannula or administer parenteral medication,” Dr Hamid said.
He said that a vein finder could either be an infrared vein finder or a terahertz vein finder.
“Both use radiation reflection technology to create a map of the veins. This map of veins created is then projected back on the patient’s skin,” Dr Hamid said.
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that if hospitals were in need of the vein finder devices than those would definitely be supplied to them.