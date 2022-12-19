Lack of vein finder devices create problems for patients in Kashmir hospitals

After taking half an hour or so and searching for veins of his toes, feet, arms, and hands, they were able to find one vein on his left thumb.

Like Ahmad, there are other trauma and hospitalised patients, who need IV insertion and blood samples for testing, but since Kashmir hospitals lack vein finder devices, it is challenging for patients and medical staff to continue rapid emergency treatment.

All the government and private hospitals in Kashmir lack vein finders.

A vein finder uses deep infrared or terahertz rays to trace the veins. The rays penetrate the skin and help map out the veins. The rekindle vein finder, for instance, is an advanced version of the traditional vein finders that penetrates the skin and the veins that were not located easily or were difficult to find become very clear.