Ladakh accident | 9 Army soldiers killed, 1 injured

Srinagar: At least nine Army personnel died while one was critically injured after an Army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kyari area of Leh district in Ladakh on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Leh, P D Nitya told Greater Kashmir that nine Army soldiers lost their lives in the accident while one Army personnel was critically injured.

She said that the accident occurred around 7 km from the Kyari area on the outskirts of Leh town.

“Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities,” Nitya said.