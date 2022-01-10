Ladakh: Chadar trek, snow leopard sighting expedition suspended amid COVID surge

Leh: Winter tourism activities in Ladakh, including the Chadar trek and the snow leopard sighting expedition, have been suspended in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has recorded over 1,500 new Covid cases and 13 deaths linked to the disease since November last year, with a majority of the infections being reported in Leh. In January, the union territory has recorded 288 cases and two deaths.