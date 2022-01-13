‘Ladakh, J&K, Himachal likely to witness rise in high temperature in 2030, 2050, 2085’

New Delhi: Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness an increase in high temperature over periods of 2030, 2050 and 2085, a report released by the government on Thursday said.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI) in collaboration with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Goa has performed a study based on 'Mapping of Climate Change Hotspots in Indian Forests'.

According to the India State of Forests Report (ISFR) 2021, the collaborative study was carried out with the objective to map climatic hotspots over the forest cover in India, using computer model-based projection of temperature and rainfall data, for the future time periods i.e. year 2030, 2050 and 2085.