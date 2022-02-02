Ladakh reports 1 death, 165 new cases

Srinagar: Ladakh Union Territory saw one more death due to COVID-19 while 165 fresh cases of positive patients were reported.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 165 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported.

Out of 165 cases 77 cases were from Leh and 88 from Kargil. One death was reported from Leh.