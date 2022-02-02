Ladakh reports 1 death, 165 new cases

Srinagar: Ladakh Union Territory saw one more death due to COVID-19 while 165 fresh cases of positive patients were reported.
As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 165 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported.
Out of 165 cases 77 cases were from Leh and 88 from Kargil. One death was reported from Leh.
The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 225 following a fatality in Leh, while 165 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 26,021 of which 24,710 patients have recuperated, officials said.
The number of active cases in Ladakh stand at 1,104 which includes 724 cases in Leh district and 381 cases in Kargil district, they said.
The Union Territory has recorded 225 Covid-related deaths — 166 in Leh and 59 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.
As many as 147 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh on Tuesday. Of these, 99 were discharged in Leh and 48 in Kargil, they said.
They said that 660 passengers were screened at the KBR Airport, Leh while 116 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post and 74 passengers were screened at Khangral check post.