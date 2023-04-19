Ladakh set to host Y20 summit

Kargil: Leh, Ladakh is all set to host the Youth 20 (Y20) pre-summit later this month under the aegis of G20.

Y20 is the official youth engagement group of G20.

Official sources said that under the G20 summit across the country, the Y20 meeting would be held in Leh in Ladakh from April 26 to 28.

They said that the delegates from various countries would participate in the Y20 meet in Leh.

“It is a very proud moment for Ladakh to host the Y20 meet which will be held later this month. The preparations for this major event are being made and the Lieutenant Governor and Advisor to the LG are monitoring the preparations and taking reviews regularly,” Principal Secretary to LG Ladakh, Sanjeev Khirwar told Greater Kashmir.