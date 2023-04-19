Ladakh set to host Y20 summit

Kargil: Leh, Ladakh is all set to host the Youth 20 (Y20) pre-summit later this month under the aegis of G20.
Y20 is the official youth engagement group of G20.
Official sources said that under the G20 summit across the country, the Y20 meeting would be held in Leh in Ladakh from April 26 to 28.
They said that the delegates from various countries would participate in the Y20 meet in Leh.
“It is a very proud moment for Ladakh to host the Y20 meet which will be held later this month. The preparations for this major event are being made and the Lieutenant Governor and Advisor to the LG are monitoring the preparations and taking reviews regularly,” Principal Secretary to LG Ladakh, Sanjeev Khirwar told Greater Kashmir.
He said that events like this would put Ladakh on the global map all the more and that there were various things in different areas to learn.
Official sources said that the delegates from various countries would arrive in Leh on April 25.
They said that on April 26 a planning function would be held, on April 27 a workshop on various selected topics was being planned.
Official sources said that the delegates from various countries would also be taken to different places including religious, historical, and cultural sites on April 28.
“The delegates will return to New Delhi on April 29," they said.
Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration is making elaborate arrangements for ensuring a smooth Y20 summit, which, like Jammu and Kashmir, is the first major international event after making Ladakh a union territory, bifurcation of J&K and abrogation of Article 370.
Ahead of the Y20 pre-summit to be held in Ladakh later this month, the J&K administration has started giving final touches to its preparations.
Ahead of the meet, the administration has started beautification works of Leh main market, roads and important religious and historical places, where the delegates are expected to visit.
Besides, steps to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Ladakh are being taken.
Lt Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra recently reviewed the preparedness of the upcoming Y20 pre-summit, an official spokesman said.
He held a meeting with Principal Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar at Raj Niwas and reviewed the preparedness.
They said the LG also inquired about the steps being taken to tackle four crisis points - the arrangement of medical facilities, lodging and boarding, transportation, and security and theft.
The LG also instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the delegates participating in Y20 pre-summit.
Briefing the LG, Khirwar said that all necessary arrangements, including security, were being made in close coordination with the Centre as officials from across the world are expected to arrive in Leh for the event.
He said that various events were being organised to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Ladakh.