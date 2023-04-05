Ladakh’s wood carving gets GI Tag

Ganderbal: In a major recognition for Ladakh, its wood carving has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.

In December last year, the government also granted GI Tag for Raktsey Karpo apricot of Ladakh.

The process for GI Tagging of these products was started by NABARD in consultation with and support of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in December 2020.

Earlier this year, the products were registered with the GI Registry Chennai.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra congratulated the people of Ladakh for the grant of GI Tag for the Ladakh’s wood carving.

“Congratulations to the generations of artisans who have carried forward this unique art to help it gain the much deserved international recognition,” Ladakh LG Mishra tweeted.