Ladakh’s wood carving gets GI Tag

Ganderbal: In a major recognition for Ladakh, its wood carving has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.
In December last year, the government also granted GI Tag for Raktsey Karpo apricot of Ladakh.
The process for GI Tagging of these products was started by NABARD in consultation with and support of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in December 2020.
Earlier this year, the products were registered with the GI Registry Chennai.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra congratulated the people of Ladakh for the grant of GI Tag for the Ladakh’s wood carving.
“Congratulations to the generations of artisans who have carried forward this unique art to help it gain the much deserved international recognition,” Ladakh LG Mishra tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the GI (Geographical Indications) tagging for Ladakh's wood carving and said that this would make the union territory’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans.
PM Modi expressed happiness about the GI Tag for Ladakh's Wood Carving, a first of its kind.
Replying to the tweet by Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, PM Modi said, “This will make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans.”
Member of Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also congratulated people of Ladakh for GI Tag to Ladakh’s Wood Carving.
"Greetings to the people of Ladakh for getting #GITag to Ladakh's #WoodCarving, a first of its kind. It will surely promote the handicraft culture of the artisans as well as the local economy of the artisans of Ladakh globally," he tweeted.
Wood carving of Ladakh has been an aesthetically vibrant art form in the Ladakh region, including the capital Leh and Kargil.
GI Tag grants legal protection to the original producers and prevents their unauthorised use by third parties.
It also boosts exports, promotes the goods at the international level and brings economic prosperity to producers and stakeholders.
Only an authorised user has the exclusive right to use the GI tag in relation to goods in respect of which it is registered.
As a result, no person can copy it from beyond the geographical area, officials said.