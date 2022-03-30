LAHDC-Kargil: BJP withdraws support to NC

Kargil: In a major political development, the BJP on Wednesday withdrew its support to the National Conference in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

The sudden development ahead of the next year's elections left the chief executive councillor Feroz Ahmad Khan-led hill council in deep crisis.

An official confirming the development said the BJP councillors handed over a letter about their withdrawing support to the National Conference to Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC-Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve.

"We will wait and see what happens next...National Conference at some point of time had to prove its majority on the floor of the house to remain in power," the official said.