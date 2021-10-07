Lakshay posted as SP (Tech) CID Hqs

Jammu: J&K Home department on Thursday posted Lakshay Sharma, IPS, awaiting orders of posting, as SP (Tech) CID Headquarters against an available vacancy.

The department, through a separate order, repatriated Iftikhar Talib, SP presently on deputation to the Union Territory of Ladakh, to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been posted as SP, PC, Srinagar, with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon it, Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed, DyCO IR-1st Battalion is hereby deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh with immediate effect, for a period of two years or till the final apportionment is made in terms of Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019,” read the order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

The officers would be deemed to have been relieved from their places of posting, said Kabra.