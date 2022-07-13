LAL BAZAR ATTACK FALLOUT | Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the wake of attack at Lal Bazar in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, that left an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police dead and two others injured, security forces on Wednesday stepped up vigil in Srinagar and conducted frisking in parts of the summer capital.
Officials said security personnel along with flying squads have been deployed in several areas of Srinagar to keep a check on such attacks.
The officials said checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.
“Security personnel were alert to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to target anybody,” a senior Police officer said here. Wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and policemen carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in Srinagar.
The joint parties of Police and Security Forces had also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bulletproof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
Additional security personnel along with the flying squads were deployed at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre.
Police sources said that the Police higher ups have called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and strengthening the security grid to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb peace in the city.
They have also urged the officers on ground to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other concerned agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Srinagar.
“The officers have been asked to establish round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations as well as surprise nakas, conduct surprise limited cordon and search operations in crowded places and place cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such attacks,” a senior Police officer said.