LAL BAZAR ATTACK FALLOUT | Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the wake of attack at Lal Bazar in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, that left an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police dead and two others injured, security forces on Wednesday stepped up vigil in Srinagar and conducted frisking in parts of the summer capital.

Officials said security personnel along with flying squads have been deployed in several areas of Srinagar to keep a check on such attacks.

The officials said checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.