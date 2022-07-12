Lal Bazar Attack | Police officer killed, 2 others injured

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police was killed and two others received bullet wounds in a terrorist attack on a Police party in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Soch village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that terrorists attacked a Police party in Srinagar, injuring three cops.
“#Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Police sources said that the attack happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the Police party at the Lal Bazaar area near GD Goenka School.
“They opened indiscriminate fire at the Police party with pistols,” a senior Police officer said. “We are ascertaining the number of terrorists who carried out the attack.”
Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off for a search operation to nab the attackers.
“So far nobody has been arrested and the operation is underway,” the officer said.
Unconfirmed reports said that terrorists emerged from a by-lane and resorted to indiscriminate firing. Police repulsed the attacks but the terrorists managed to escape from the site.
The incident comes a day after top Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Kaiser Koka and another were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in the Awantipora area after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).
There has been a series of targeted attacks on policemen in Kashmir.
Police say all the terrorists behind the recent targeted attacks were killed during encounters.
About 10 J&K Police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of the year.
While 42 security personnel were killed last year, half of them (21) were from the J&K Police.
“Today at about 1900hrs, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a Police naka party near G.D Goenka Public School in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured,” police said. Preliminary investigation police said reveals: “ Terrorists fired upon a Naka party near G.D Goenka Public School area of Lal Bazar Srinagar, resulting in gunshot injuries to three personnel namely ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, HC Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar. However, one injured ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” Police said adding both the injured Police personnel have been shifted to Hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on.
In order to pay honour and respect to martyr ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Srinagar.
Officers of Police/CAPFs and Civil Administration led by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains & paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K Pole, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF (North) Dr. RK Rana, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Commandant 49th BN CRPF, all Zonal SsP and other officers & officials of Police/SF also paid rich floral tributes to the martyr. “We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture.”