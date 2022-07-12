Lal Bazar Attack | Police officer killed, 2 others injured

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police was killed and two others received bullet wounds in a terrorist attack on a Police party in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Soch village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that terrorists attacked a Police party in Srinagar, injuring three cops.

“#Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.