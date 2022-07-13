Lal Bazar Attack | Will neutralise attackers soon: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The investigations into the Lal Bazar terror incident in which an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was killed and two others were injured is underway.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that police were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain those involved in the attack.

He said that they will be identified and neutralised soon. “Just after terror incident LeT (TRF) claimed but ISJK has not only claimed but threatened LeT,” Vijay Kumar said. “For us terrorist is terrorist and we will neutralise them at an earliest.”