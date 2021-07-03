Land allotment to 2 projects worth Rs 144.66 Crore cleared

Srinagar: In continuity to the clearance of projects for land allotment by the High Level Land Allotment Committee in various Industrial Estates of Jammu Division with a projected investment of Rs 2447 cr, the High Level Land Allotment Committee on Saturday cleared land allotment to 2 projects worth Rs 144.66 crore having employment potential of 100 in Kashmir division.

In this regard, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan P. Thakur, chaired first High Level Land Allotment Committee meeting for Kashmir division today to approve allotment of land for establishing projects having proposed investment from Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore under the provisions of J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy in Srinagar.

At the outset, he highlighted that the process of land allotment has been streamlined and is made transparent in a committee based appraisal and allotment method. The applications are received round the clock on the Single Window Portal www.investjk.in making it an ongoing process.