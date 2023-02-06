Land ‘gobbled’ by ex-minister reclaimed in Shopian

Shopian: Continuing its crackdown on the alleged encroachers, a joint team of Revenue and Forest officials Monday retrieved a large tract of land belonging to another former minister in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Officials said that a joint team led by a Naib Tehsildar and a senior official of the Forest Department retrieved 13 kanal and 16 marlas of land gobbled by the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former Congress minister Taj Mohiuddin in Sedow area of the district.

The official said that the former minister had acquired a total of 35 kanal of land.