Land ‘gobbled’ by ex-minister reclaimed in Shopian

Shopian: Continuing its crackdown on the alleged encroachers, a joint team of Revenue and Forest officials Monday retrieved a large tract of land belonging to another former minister in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Officials said that a joint team led by a Naib Tehsildar and a senior official of the Forest Department retrieved 13 kanal and 16 marlas of land gobbled by the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former Congress minister Taj Mohiuddin in Sedow area of the district.
The official said that the former minister had acquired a total of 35 kanal of land.
“Of it 13 kanal and 16 marlas were illegally possessed by the minister,” the official said.
In the year 2020, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Taj allegedly for gobbling land under the Roshini Act after the erstwhile State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) registered the case.
Taj is the third minister who has been divested of the properties gobbled by him in the area.
Earlier, the district administration tore down a shopping complex of former social welfare minister Ghulam Hassan Khan.