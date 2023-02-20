Land sinking continues in Ramban villages

Ramban: Land sinking and subsidence continued in Duksar, Dalwa, and Sangaldan as the administration shifted three more families to safer places on Monday.

The road connectivity between Sangaldan and Gool on the Ramban-Gool road also remained snapped for the second day due to land sinking and subsidence on 500-meter road stretch passing through the area.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam along with sub divisional and district officers visited areas witnessing land sinking like Duksar Dalwa and Sangaldan in Gool where 16 families were shifted to safer places by the administration.