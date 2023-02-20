Land sinking continues in Ramban villages

Ramban: Land sinking and subsidence continued in Duksar, Dalwa, and Sangaldan as the administration shifted three more families to safer places on Monday.
The road connectivity between Sangaldan and Gool on the Ramban-Gool road also remained snapped for the second day due to land sinking and subsidence on 500-meter road stretch passing through the area.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam along with sub divisional and district officers visited areas witnessing land sinking like Duksar Dalwa and Sangaldan in Gool where 16 families were shifted to safer places by the administration.
The land sinking and subsidence has damaged 16 residential houses in Dukser since Friday morning.
The houses are fully or partially damaged following which authorities have shifted them to safer places in the area.
On Monday, the DC tracked and reached the Duksar, Dalwa area where he interacted with the affected families whose houses were damaged due to sinking of land.
The DC assured them of providing every possible help from the district administration.
The DC directed the SDM Gool, Tanveer-ul-Majeed to speed up the process of relief cases of damaged houses on a war-footing basis under the SDRF to provide assistance to the victims in the shortest possible time.
DC Mussarat Islam told Greater Kashmir that 16 affected families had been shifted to safer places.
He said that the affected families were provided tents, blankets, and utensils by the administration.
“As conveyed by SDM Gool, experts from the Geological Survey of India are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday at Duksar, Dalwa to ascertain the reasons behind the sinking of land,” the DC said.
The DC inspected the Dharam-Salballa Road to use it as a temporary alternate route for regulating essential services and supplies to Sub-Division Headquarter Gool.
He directed the Executive Engineer PWD to make Dharam- Salballa road, traffic worthy to regulate traffic between Ramban and Gool through this road.
The DC also directed the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti to submit the action plan for restoration of water supply in the areas.
He also passed the directions to the concerned officers for the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.
Similar directions were passed to EE STD to ensure that the 33 KV network is re-laid quickly so that power supply to Gool is restored.
Meanwhile, OC 52 RCC (GREF) has also been advised to flag the issue at appropriate level so that the 500 meter stretch damaged at Duksar is immediately restored.
Residents of Duksar, Dalwa area said that they were feeling insecure in their hilly hamlet due to land sinking and subsidence that too in tents.
They expressed apprehension that in case of heavy rains landslides and land sinking may increase further in the area.
They said our agriculture also got damaged due land sinking and subsidence.
Abdul Gani Pachoo of Duksar village said that on Friday at 5 pm, land had started sinking creating fear and psychosis among the inhabitants here.
“Initially, two houses suffered partial damages and, now, 16 families had been shifted to safer places. Five to six families have migrated to other neighboring houses. Landslides have posed a threat to many other houses,” he said.
Another resident Abdul Samad said no doubt the administration had shifted them to safer places and provided tents, blankets, and utensils, they cannot accommodate their livestock and cattle in tents.
He appealed to the government for their immediate rehabilitation at safer places where they could live with their children, and livestock.