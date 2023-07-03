Land to the landless poor approved in J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to provide houses to downtrodden people, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved allotment of five marlas of land to each landless poor person under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (G) beneficiaries to build houses in the Union Territory.

Addressing a news conference at Raj Bhawan here, the LG said, “It is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that the PM Modi had several years ago decided to provide houses to every poor person in the country.

“In this regard, J&K government made progress, but there was a roadblock. There was no provision to provide land to landless families under the PMAY in J&K. Subsequently, after discussions with the Revenue and Rural Development Department, we decided in the Administrative Council that each landless families will have five marlas of land to construct houses,” Sinha said. “We have allotted land to 2711 landless people in J&K so far. As per the PMAY we have to include eligible homeless beneficiaries in the scheme. We will saturate the waiting list.”

He said that the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India (GoI) had on May 30, 2023, allocated an additional target of 1,99,550 houses to J&K for 2023-24 for saturation of the Awaas+ list (PWL 2018-19).

“It has been desired by the ministry to sanction these houses by June 30, 2023 and ensure completion by March 31, 2024. As on date 1,44,385 houses have been registered and 1,41,371 houses have been sanctioned to eligible households enlisted in Awaas + PWL against the aforementioned target,” the LG said.