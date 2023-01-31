Land worth Rs 509.90 Cr encroached by Srinagar’s influential retrieved

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday continues its anti-encroachment drives across Kashmir wherein more big sharks have fallen into the net for having encroached the State land illegally.
As per the official document dated January 31, 2023, the government has retrieved a total of 162 kanal and 2 marlas and Kahcharie land of 330 kanal and 1 marla in different areas of Srinagar.
The government retrieved National Conference (NC) senior leader Ali Mohammad Sagar’s 6 kanal State land worth Rs 9 crore at Rakh-e-Gund Aksha in central Shalteng area.
According to official sources, the list also mentions the name of Kashmir's top hotel Nedeous in Srinagar, which is linked to NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s family.
They said that it adds the names of Umer Khalil and others and the value of the land is Rs 160 crore.
The official sources said that 10 kanal State land was given by Sheikh Abdullah to his brother-in-law Colonel Ghulam Qadir Nedou on a time-bond lease.
After his death, the land on which Nedous Hotel has been built is in the possession of his son Umer Khalil Nedou.
Awami National Conference (ANC) leader Muzaffar Shah who is also the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah was on the spot and said this hotel was constructed in 1835.
“I have all the legal documents of this hotel. This hotel was set up when for the first time a chain of hotels started in Kashmir,” he said. “Those officials who are doing this must not think they will run away. Time doesn’t remain the same. It changes within minutes.”
Official sources said that the list mentions the names of various influential people of Kashmir who have encroached the State land.
They said it includes the names of Hasmatullah Khan (retired VC of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir) and Dr Muneer Khan (kidney specialist), who have allegedly encroached Kahcharie land of 26 kanal at Rakh-e-Zakura, Bilal Ahmad and others (land brokers) have encroached 26 kanal State land at Ahal, Muhammad Ramzan and others have allegedly encroached the state land and Kahcharie land of 5 kanal and 20 marlas, Truck Union through Manzoor Ahmad Ahanger have allegedly encroached Kahcharie land of 25 kanal at Khonmoh, inhabitants of village Nowgam have allegedly encroached Kahcharie land of 250 kanal at Chanapora- Natipora, Nowgam, inhabitants of village Palpora have allegedly encroached the State land of 50 kanal at Palpora, Eidgah, Nazir Ahmad Mir and others have allegedly encroached 4 kanal State land at Tashwan south and 8 kanal at Nursing Garh, Manzoor Ahmad Khan (land broker) has allegedly encroached Kahcharie land of 12 kanal at Khushipora and Hotel Goodwill - commercial cum residential hotel has allegedly encroached Kahcharie land of 1 Kanal at Brari Nambal.
In another incident, the district administration today held massive anti-encroachment drives against former chief of Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress and ex-minister Peerzada Muhammad Syed, former legislator from Dooru and Ex-MoS Syed Farooq Andrabi, and heirs of former chief minister Syed Mir Qasim.
The drives were held in Dooru, Anantnag.
At Ara Khoshipora, 1 kanal of Kahcharie land allegedly under the occupation of Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed was retrieved.
The outer wall of his premises, which had been allegedly constructed allegedly on Kahcharai land has been demolished.
Official sources said that notices for voluntarily removing the encroachments had been issued to the ex-minister but he had failed to give air to the government’s direction.
Similarly, the family of former legislator from Dooru Syed Farooq Andrabi had allegedly encroached upon 2 kanal and 7 marlas of Shamilat 4 land by way of orchards at Shistergam.
Official sources said that the same land has been retrieved and notice boards indicating the status of land have been installed on the site.
They said that another 15 kanal of Shamilat land, which had been occupied allegedly by the heirs of former chief minister Syed Mir Qasim have also been retrieved by a team led by Tehsildar Dooru.
Official sources said that the encroachers had established an orchard at the site, which was being used to earn income by utilising public property.
A senior revenue official said that on the express directions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, encroachments by influential encroachers were being identified and anybody found encroaching on State or Shamilat land would be taken to task.
He said that several such influential encroachers had been identified and the drive would continue.
In one more incident, the revenue authorities in Pahalgam led by Tehsildar Pahalgam Muhammad Hussain took over a guesthouse named Green Acker.
Official sources said that the guesthouse was an illegal structure located on a prime piece of land at Laripora Pahalgam raised allegedly by ex-EO MC Pahalgam Bashir Ahmad Dar and ex-Secretary MC Pahalgam Manzoor Ahmad.
They said that the Green Acker guesthouse is situated on Laripora main road on a piece of State land that is worth crores of rupees and the property was being used commercially for raking in profits.
The area has a large tourist footfall and is highly valued commercially, officials said.
Tehsildar Pahalgam said that the anti-encroachment drives in Pahalgam have been successful in retrieving thousands of kanal of land, which could now be used for public purposes.
He said that the land had been grabbed by the officials by abusing their position and had been taken over by the department and would be put to public use.
The Tehsildar Pahalgam said that other such people were being identified and action would continue.
Meanwhile, the netizens expressed happiness over these demolitions and anti-encroachment drives.
“You people have occupied maximum land of Kashmir illegally, it is most welcome of BJP to enforce such a good initiative,” wrote Asif, a netizen on Facebook.
Nida Naaz, another netizen wrote, “After 50-years we have witnessed sufficient leadership. Good job done by the present administration of J&K.”