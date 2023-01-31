Land worth Rs 509.90 Cr encroached by Srinagar’s influential retrieved

They said that it adds the names of Umer Khalil and others and the value of the land is Rs 160 crore.

The official sources said that 10 kanal State land was given by Sheikh Abdullah to his brother-in-law Colonel Ghulam Qadir Nedou on a time-bond lease.

After his death, the land on which Nedous Hotel has been built is in the possession of his son Umer Khalil Nedou.

Awami National Conference (ANC) leader Muzaffar Shah who is also the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah was on the spot and said this hotel was constructed in 1835.

“I have all the legal documents of this hotel. This hotel was set up when for the first time a chain of hotels started in Kashmir,” he said. “Those officials who are doing this must not think they will run away. Time doesn’t remain the same. It changes within minutes.”

Official sources said that the list mentions the names of various influential people of Kashmir who have encroached the State land.