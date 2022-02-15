‘Landholders can’t be deprived of compensation for acquired land indefinitely’

In their plea, through Advocate BA Misri, the residents had contended that by a notification dated 03.02.1978, an area of 220 kanals and 18 marlas was notified by the government for acquisition for the public purpose of establishing a Housing Colony at Sangri in Baramulla.

Subsequently, vide corrigendum in 1991/1992, the area was reduced to 150 kanals and 3 marlas. In respect of the acquisition, a final declaration under Section 6 of the Land Acquisition Act was issued on 27.05.1978.

The Collector, Housing and Urban Development Department, Srinagar prepared a draft award on 15.10.1982, in terms of which a tentative award was issued on 17.03.1998 directing for payment of compensation @ ₹ 5,000/- per kanal with 15 per cent Jabrana (solatium).

On the said amount, simple interest @ 4 per cent was directed to be paid from July 1978 to July 1985/1995 for the period of possession but till date no final award has been pronounced as is mandatory under Section 11 of the Act for completing the acquisition proceedings.