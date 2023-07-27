Landmark blanket ban on corporal punishment in Kashmir schools

Srinagar: In a landmark decision aimed at safeguarding the well being and mental health of students, the Department of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today issued a circular imposing a ‘blanket ban on corporal punishment and other forms of child abuse’ in all educational institutions within its jurisdiction.

The circular follows strong advocacy from mental health professionals, highlighting the distressing cases and reports revealing the detrimental impact of corporal punishment on students' mental health and overall development.

The circular cites a report from the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences-Kashmir (IMHANS-K), which raised serious concerns about the adverse effects of corporal punishment on the mental health of school-going children.

Such punitive measures not only hinder the learning process but also create an atmosphere of fear and hostility within the educational institutions, the circular reads.

The DSEK has impressed upon school heads, teaching officials, and educational authorities, both from government and private institutions, to strictly adhere to the ban on corporal punishment and other forms of child abuse.

It has warned that any deviation from these instructions will be dealt with severely, with strict punitive measures taken against the violators.

On June 28 this year, the IMHANS had written a letter to DSEK seeking urgent action for banning corporal punishment in schools.

The letter had expressed grave concern over findings at IMHANS Child Psychiatry Center about the punishments and ill treatment meted out to students in schools.