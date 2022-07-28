Landslide affects traffic movement on Mughal road

Rajouri: Vehicular traffic on Mughal road remained suspended for around three hours due to a landslide that hit the road at Sukh Sarai, falling in Shopian district area, on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the district authorities this morning suspended movement of all kinds of heavy motor vehicles on Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) road, connecting Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district with Surankote sub division of Poonch, due to inclement weather conditions.
As per officials, on Wednesday afternoon, a landslide hit the Mughal road at Sukh Sarai and a portion of landmass fell on the road stretch, causing its closure, however, there was no damage to any vehicle.
They said that slide clearance work was launched soon after the incident and debris was removed after around three hours during which the road remained closed for movement of vehicles.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that after around three hours, the road was restored for traffic as the slide was cleared.
He further said that during the road-closure period, vehicles were stopped from moving ahead of Chandimarh on Mughal road in order to prevent traffic congestion.
Deputy SP further informed that the site, where this slide took place, was located in Shopian district.
In a related development, the movement of all kinds of heavy motor vehicles on Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) road was suspended in the morning.
A notification issued by authorities stated that due to inclement weather conditions, Thannamandi-DKG-Surankote road had become vulnerable to landslides.
“Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) travellers are advised to check the status of road from the helpline number as well as phone numbers of Tehsildar Thannamandi and SHO Thannamandi,” the notification read.
“Alongside, it has further been notified that movement of heavy motor vehicles is banned on this road till restoration work is completed,” it added.
Tehsildar Thannamandi Sayeed Sahil told Greater Kashmir that the step had been taken in order to prevent traffic congestion on road between Thannamandi and DKG as road up-gradation work was going on making it (road) slippery and prone to landslides.