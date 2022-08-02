Front Page

Landslide affects vehicular traffic on Mughal Road

Tankers are seen stranded even as the clouds block the wider view along the Mughal road in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Rajouri: A landslide that hit Mughal Road at Poshana on Tuesday morning affected vehicular traffic and the road remained closed for over six hours till the slide was cleared.

Officials said that Tuesday morning, a landslide hit Mughal Road at Poshana which caused the closure of the road.

They said that the road was closed for all kinds of vehicles, causing inconvenience to the people.

Following it, the Mughal Road Project authorities put men and machinery into service and cleared the slide.

“For around six hours, the road remained closed for traffic. The vehicular traffic was restored after the slide was cleared,” the officials said.

