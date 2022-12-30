Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Seri near Ramban between the Ramban and Ramsu sectors of the highway on Friday evening.
An official said that a landslide triggered on the highway at Seri at 5:40 pm on Friday halted the traffic on both sides of the highway.
Due to the blockade of the highway, scores of vehicles on both sides of the highway got stranded in long queues.
A manager of a contractor company of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that they had deployed men and machinery at the spot to clear the debris accumulated on the highway at Seri. He said that the highway was restored at 8 pm.
SSP Traffic National Highway, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the highway was restored after the slide at Seri was cleared.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) crossed Ramban for their respective destinations on Friday.
They said HMVs carrying essential supplies were still heading toward Kashmir at a slow pace.
The traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at various places between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Saturday.
The cut-off timing for Srinagar-bound LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Saturday. The commuters have been advised to undertake the journey on he highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban.