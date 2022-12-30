Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Seri near Ramban between the Ramban and Ramsu sectors of the highway on Friday evening.

An official said that a landslide triggered on the highway at Seri at 5:40 pm on Friday halted the traffic on both sides of the highway.

Due to the blockade of the highway, scores of vehicles on both sides of the highway got stranded in long queues.

A manager of a contractor company of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that they had deployed men and machinery at the spot to clear the debris accumulated on the highway at Seri. He said that the highway was restored at 8 pm.