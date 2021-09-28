Landslide disrupts highway traffic for hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for hours by a landslide at a four-lane construction site at Samroli in Udhampur district today.
A traffic police official informed Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred at Samroli in the wee hours today.
Hundreds of light motor vehicles and apple-laden trucks en route Jammu remained stranded between Samroli and Chenani.
Traffic authorities said the Jammu bound load carriers were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on priority after the road maintenance agency cleared the landslide.
They said the Srinagar Doda Kishtwar Ramban Banihal bound light medium passenger vehicles were stopped at Jakhani Udhampur Bypass and Dhar road to avoid traffic congestion between Udhampur and Chenani sector of highway.
However, local drivers and commuters complain that they remained stuck in traffic jams at Jakhani ,Udhampur bypass and various other places between Udhampur and Chenani till Tuesday afternoon.
A health department worker Kuldeep Raj posted at CHC Chenani complained that traffic jams between Chenani and Udhampur is a routine affair.
Traffic congestion was also witnessed at Dalwass Peera Karool Mehar Ramban in the evening.