Landslide disrupts highway traffic for hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for hours by a landslide at a four-lane construction site at Samroli in Udhampur district today.

A traffic police official informed Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred at Samroli in the wee hours today.

Hundreds of light motor vehicles and apple-laden trucks en route Jammu remained stranded between Samroli and Chenani.

Traffic authorities said the Jammu bound load carriers were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on priority after the road maintenance agency cleared the landslide.