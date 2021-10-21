Landslide disrupts traffic on highway

The traffic was stuck for six hours at Samroli on the highway. Some local commuters preferred to go to their places on foot. File/ GK

M M PARVAIZ Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide at Samroli area of Udhampur in the wee hours today. However, the traffic was restored from 11am after the road was cleared. The traffic was stuck for six hours at Samroli on the highway. Some local commuters preferred to go to their places on foot. Officials at the Traffic Control Unit Ramban told Greater Kashmir that the traffic was restored at Samroli after the road was cleared by the men and machinery of the concerned construction company.