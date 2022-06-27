Landslide disrupts traffic on Mughal road

“The road had been closed since late Sunday evening. Slide clearance work was put into motion on Monday morning and continued for several hours,” the officials said.

They said that the road was restored for traffic on Monday evening at around 7 pm and stranded vehicles were being cleared.

Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani said that the road was closed on Sunday evening after which the concerned department cleared the slide. The work of slide clearance ended on Monday evening and the road was restored for traffic after around twenty two hours, he said.