Landslide disrupts traffic on Mughal Road

Poonch: Vehicular movement on Mughal Road remained suspended for around four hours after a landslide hit its stretch at Ratta Chamb under Surankote sub division of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Officials said that this incident of landslide occurred at Ratta Chamb site near Ratta Chamb bridge where a massive landslide took place last month that resulted in the closure of road for days.

Small-scale landslides at this site are becoming a routine affair and the same affected movement of vehicles for over ten times in the last one month.

On Wednesday, officials said, a landslide hit Ratta Chamb and part of soil fell on the road leading to its closure.

Road remained closed for over four hours and was restored for traffic as slide debris was cleared by machinery of the concerned department, officials said.