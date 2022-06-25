Landslide disrupts traffic on Mughal road for 3 hours

Rajouri: Vehicular traffic on Mughal road remained suspended for around three hours on Saturday morning after a landslide hit the road stretch near Pir Ki Gali.
Officials said that the landslide blocked the road stretch between Mansar Morh and Pir Ki Gali this morning, thus leading to suspension of traffic.
They said that long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the road. “The men and machinery of the Engineering wing started slide clearance and road restoration work which continued for over two hours after which the road was cleared,” said officials.
Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani said that traffic on Mughal road remained suspended for three hours due to a landslide from 10 am to 1 pm and it was resumed only after it (slide) was cleared.