Landslide disrupts vehicular traffic on Baramulla-Uri highway

An official said that landslides hit Baramulla-Uri highway near Lalpul (Red bridge) on Wednesday morning, causing disruption of traffic movement.

Later, officials of the BRO and Jammu and Kashmir police rushed to the spot and started clearing debris with the help of machines and men.

“It took several hours to clear the debris from the road,” said an official in Uri. “The traffic movement was restored within some hours,” he added.