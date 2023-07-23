Landslide hits gypsum mine area in Ramban; 2 rescued

Ramban: Two persons, including a JCB machine operator and a tipper driver, sustained injuries when their vehicles came under a landslide and heavy rocks at JK Minerals’ Parlanka Gypsum mining area in Sumber area of Dharamkund in Ramban district on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said, “Two people sustained injuries after a landslide occurred at the Parlanka Gypsum mine in the Sumber area of Ramban Sunday afternoon. Both are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Ramban and the condition of both is stated to be out of danger.”
They said that a landslide was reported near Parlanka Gypsum mine due to which a tipper, bearing registration number JK02C J-3673, and an excavator came under debris and heavy boulders.
Officials said that on getting information, the rescue teams of police, SDRF, army, CRPF and locals reached the spot and retrieved two injured persons, trapped in vehicles under boulders and debris and shifted them to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.
Police identified the injured JCB machine operator as Ajiz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Sharif, resident of Bhattni tehsil and district Ramban and the driver of (dumper) tipper Anil Singh, son of Suram, resident of Udhampur.
Medical Superintendent of District Hospital (DH) Ramban Dr Virender Trisal said that two persons injured in the landslide incident in J&K Minerals’ Parlanka mine were brought to the DH Ramban for treatment. He said the condition of both the injured was stable and out of danger and they were responding to the treatment.
SHO Police Station Dharamkund Inspector Manoj Kumar said that two persons trapped under debris and boulders at Parlanka were rescued by the joint rescue teams of police, SDRF, CRPF, army and local volunteers and shifted to the hospital.
He said that after sanitizing the area with the help of the dog squad team of CRPF, the rescue operation was concluded late Sunday evening.
ACR Ramban Gias-ul-Haq and tehsildar Gool monitored the rescue operation at Parlanka Gypsum mine.
Meanwhile, Commandant 84 Battalion, CRPF in a statement said, “At 1 pm, a massive landslide occurred at Parlanka in Dharamkund of Ramban, in which a large portion of the Gypsum mine had collapsed. In the landslide, some workers and vehicles' machinery were buried and the workers were trapped under the debris.”
They said that information regarding the tragedy was received by N Ranbir Singh, Commandant 84 Bn, CRPF, through the Police Control Room, Ramban, with the request to the Unit K9 team, for search and rescue operation. Immediately, one Belgian Shepherd Malinois K9, Reema, of 84 Bn, trained in explosive detection and tracking, along with its trained handler HC/GD Jaswinder Singh was detailed.
A team of personnel of 84 Bn, under command by Inspector Lalit Kumar, rushed to the spot. The CRPF team, along with SDRF, JKP, and army, carried out a search and rescue operation in which the K9 team of 84 Bn was also pressed into service, to trace any survivor.
“In the incident, two persons namely Aijaz Ahmed, son of Muhammad Sharif, resident of Bhatni, Ramban (excavator operator) and Anil Singh, son of Suram Chand, resident of Dhar Road, Udhampur (dumper driver) were injured. The injured persons were evacuated to District Hospital Ramban immediately. However, the machinery and vehicles were completely mangled in the landslide. Since no more signs of any human being trapped were found, the search and rescue operation was finally called off at 5:30 pm,” the statement read.