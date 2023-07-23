Landslide hits gypsum mine area in Ramban; 2 rescued

Ramban: Two persons, including a JCB machine operator and a tipper driver, sustained injuries when their vehicles came under a landslide and heavy rocks at JK Minerals’ Parlanka Gypsum mining area in Sumber area of Dharamkund in Ramban district on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said, “Two people sustained injuries after a landslide occurred at the Parlanka Gypsum mine in the Sumber area of Ramban Sunday afternoon. Both are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Ramban and the condition of both is stated to be out of danger.”

They said that a landslide was reported near Parlanka Gypsum mine due to which a tipper, bearing registration number JK02C J-3673, and an excavator came under debris and heavy boulders.

Officials said that on getting information, the rescue teams of police, SDRF, army, CRPF and locals reached the spot and retrieved two injured persons, trapped in vehicles under boulders and debris and shifted them to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

Police identified the injured JCB machine operator as Ajiz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Sharif, resident of Bhattni tehsil and district Ramban and the driver of (dumper) tipper Anil Singh, son of Suram, resident of Udhampur.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital (DH) Ramban Dr Virender Trisal said that two persons injured in the landslide incident in J&K Minerals’ Parlanka mine were brought to the DH Ramban for treatment. He said the condition of both the injured was stable and out of danger and they were responding to the treatment.