Landslide, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Landslide and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains Sunday morning disrupted vehicular traffic for a few hours near tunnel T2 at Maroog on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban.

Officials said, “The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed this morning following heavy rains which triggered a landslide and shooting stones near tunnel T2 at Maroog in Ramban. However, the highway was immediately restored by preparing a single-lane road stretch for clearing the scheduled Amarnath Yatra convoy and other stranded traffic. The single-lane stretch was opened to clear the stranded traffic by 9 am.”

They said that the scheduled Amarnath Yatra convoy was halted for a couple of hours at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.

“However, vehicles carrying yatris were later allowed to proceed to two yatra base camps – Pahalgam and Baltal - in Kashmir,” officials said.

According to traffic authorities, after clearing the stranded traffic, the debris-clearing work for making a double-lane road at T2 was started this afternoon due to which vehicular traffic was halted again.

The traffic officials said that the road restoration work for making a double-lane stretch at T2 was in progress till late Sunday evening.