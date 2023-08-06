Landslide, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Landslide and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains Sunday morning disrupted vehicular traffic for a few hours near tunnel T2 at Maroog on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban.
Officials said, “The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed this morning following heavy rains which triggered a landslide and shooting stones near tunnel T2 at Maroog in Ramban. However, the highway was immediately restored by preparing a single-lane road stretch for clearing the scheduled Amarnath Yatra convoy and other stranded traffic. The single-lane stretch was opened to clear the stranded traffic by 9 am.”
They said that the scheduled Amarnath Yatra convoy was halted for a couple of hours at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.
“However, vehicles carrying yatris were later allowed to proceed to two yatra base camps – Pahalgam and Baltal - in Kashmir,” officials said.
According to traffic authorities, after clearing the stranded traffic, the debris-clearing work for making a double-lane road at T2 was started this afternoon due to which vehicular traffic was halted again.
The traffic officials said that the road restoration work for making a double-lane stretch at T2 was in progress till late Sunday evening.
“Due to restoration work and single-lane road, vehicles at T2 are being cleared on one-way basis,” officials said.
They advised the people to avoid the journey till the completion of road restoration work at tunnel T2 at Maroog, a place between Ramban and Ramsu.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department’s advisory for Monday stated that subject to fair weather, Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
“Heavy Motor Vehicles would be allowed to proceed towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Monday,” the advisory said.