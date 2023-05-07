Landslide, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that vehicular movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted for some time due to the landslides and shooting stones in Rampari area of Banihal.

They said, “The landslide and shooting stones blocked the down tube Sunday afternoon due to which vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time. The traffic was diverted through another (up) tube.”

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, Srinagar Jammu NH-44 remained blocked for seven hours and 5 minutes.