Landslides block Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a few hours due to mudslides and shooting stones on the Cafeteria Morh-Mehar stretch of Ramban on Wednesday morning and for a few hours in the afternoon after a load carrier turned turtle in the middle of the road at Dalwass area.

Traffic authorities said that due to rains that lashed the area early Wednesday, mud and landslides occurred between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, Ramban at 5 am.

This portion of the highway remained closed due to the accumulation of mudslides besides the triggering of shooting stones at various places from Mehar to Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on the highway.

They said that the road restoration works were started by the concerned agency after a slight improvement was observed in the weather.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had pressed into service sophisticated machinery for clearing the landslides and making it through a single way at 9 am.